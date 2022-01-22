Karnataka: 160 more med seats under government quota this year

An additional 160 seats will be available for the undergraduate medical (MBBS) course under the government quota in the state this academic year.

The National Medical Council (NMC) recently cleared the request of the state to approve courses at the new government medical college in Chikkaballapur, where 100 students can be admitted in the first batch.

Along with this, a private medical college in Mangaluru has received approval to admit 150 students, of which 60 seats (40%) will be given to the government to fill. With this, the state has got 160 more seats to offer this academic year.

The department of medical education is hoping to get more seats as the applications seeking permission to start new government medical colleges in Chikkamagaluru, Haveri and Gadag districts are pending before the NMC.

"We are hoping to get a green signal for the three colleges soon," said an official from the department of medical education.

As per the schedule, the state has decided to start counselling for MBBS courses from January 27 and the exercise ends on March 31.

"As we have almost two months' time, we are hoping to get the approval and add seats in the second and extended rounds," the official added.

Currently, there are over 8,000 MBBS seats available at 48 medical colleges.

The number of seats available under the government quota during 2020-2021 was 3,640.

