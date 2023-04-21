Karnataka 2nd PU results: Ananya K A of Alva’s College tops state in Commerce

Ananya K A who secured first rank in commerce stream in II PU exams said that she was excited. “It is not my effort alone. The teachers at Alva’s PU College and Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation Dr Mohan Alva have been supportive throughout. I was attentive during class hours and was consistent in my marks in the exams conducted at the college,” she said.

“I have utilised my study hours from 4.45 am to 6 am in the hostel effectively. After my CS coaching in the evening, I used to read till 10.30 pm. I used to study regularly,” she said.

Hailing from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district, she is the daughter of Ashok K E, an ex serviceman and Nalini, a government school teacher. Even when the results were announced, she was in the college attending coaching classes.

Nalini said “I am happy for my daughter’s achievement.”

Dakshina Kannada tops in state

Dakshina Kannada district with a total pass percentage of 95.33 in second year Pre University examination has topped the state.

While Udupi stood second with 95.24 %. In 2022, Udupi had secured 86.38%.

In 2022, DK district had secured 88.02 % and stood first and in the year 2020, the district had secured 90.71 % and had stood second position in the state.

PU department deputy director Jayanna said that the achievement was possible due to the preparation done well in advance for the examination by the principals and lecturers of PU colleges. The college had prepared the students for the exam from December. Subject wise question papers were prepared by the subject lecturers associations to prepare the students for the exam."