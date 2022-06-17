Karnataka 2nd year PU exam results to be out tomorrow

Karnataka 2nd year PU exam results to be out Saturday

The results will be announced around 12 noon on Saturday

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 17 2022, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 15:54 ist

The results of the Karnataka second-year Pre-University exams will be announced on June 18. 

The exams were held this year amid the Hijab row between April 22 and May 18. As many as 6,84,255 candidates appeared for the exams. 

The results will be announced around 12 noon on Saturday. The results will be sent to students on their registered mobile numbers.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
PU exam
Hijab row
exams
Results

What's Brewing

KIA bags best regional airport in South Asia award

KIA bags best regional airport in South Asia award

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi back in the spotlight

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi back in the spotlight

Climate change: Catching up with lost time

Climate change: Catching up with lost time

DH Toon | Release facts about 'acche din' myth!

DH Toon | Release facts about 'acche din' myth!

Scientists find polar bears in sea-ice free region

Scientists find polar bears in sea-ice free region

Electors to use special pen for Presidential polls

Electors to use special pen for Presidential polls

How Praveen Nath became a trans bodybuilder

How Praveen Nath became a trans bodybuilder

 