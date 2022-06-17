Karnataka 2nd year PU exam results to be out Saturday

The results of the Karnataka second-year Pre-University exams will be announced on June 18.
The exams were held this year amid the Hijab row between April 22 and May 18. As many as 6,84,255 candidates appeared for the exams.
The results will be announced around 12 noon on Saturday. The results will be sent to students on their registered mobile numbers.
