Karnataka: 3 die in cylinder explosion

Three people including two children and an aged woman died of burn injuries and 15 others sustained injuries as a fire broke out following leakage from the LPG cylinder at the UKP quarters of Doranahalli village in taluk on Friday.
Superintendent of Police C B Vedamurthy said the deceased have been identified as Ningamma (86), Mahantesh (15 months) and Aadhya (3).
They were shifted to the district hospital in Kalaburagi after first aid at Shahapur hospital, but they did not respond to the treatment, he said.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
An untold World War II saga
US-Russia tensions reach space, but ISS safe - for now
Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon
Biden picks first Black woman on Supreme Court
Cars choke roads as Ukrainians flee Russian invaders
UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris
It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over
Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers
In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine