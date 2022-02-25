Karnataka: 3 die in cylinder explosion

Three people including two children and an aged woman died of burn injuries and 15 others sustained injuries as a fire broke out following leakage from the LPG cylinder at the UKP quarters of Doranahalli village in taluk on Friday.

Superintendent of Police C B Vedamurthy said the deceased have been identified as Ningamma (86), Mahantesh (15 months) and Aadhya (3).

They were shifted to the district hospital in Kalaburagi after first aid at Shahapur hospital, but they did not respond to the treatment, he said.

