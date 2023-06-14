Karnataka: 3000 acres forest diverted to set up tree parks

Forest area of over 3000 acres has been diverted to set up tree parks in Karnataka with another 305 acres of Jarakabande Kaval set to join the list to make way for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Botanical Garden.

Replying to an RTI query, the forest department has said that of the 2556.68 acre of forest land diverted to set up tree park, reserved forest constitutes 1275.543 acres, followed by declared (Section 4) forest (401.69 acre), district forest (337 acre) and others. The response doesn't include the Kadugodi tree park spread over 711 acre.

Unlike natural forests, tree parks typically involve setting up of infrastructure that focuses on providing convenience and amenities to people who come for leisure, from walk-ways to toilets and cycle tracks.

Within Bengaluru, the department counted seven tree parks the UM Kaval (Roerich Estate) tree park spread over 100 acres, the existing Jarakabande Kaval tree park in 84.01 acres, Hennur tree park and lake spread over 64 acres and the Machohalli and Turahalli tree parks.

"Landscaping, built up areas and other concrete structures not only disturb the natural environment but also affect the hydrology. Parks should be part of the urban development but not at the cost of the forest. The government is exploiting forests because it has failed to implement the rules regarding layout development," a senior official told DH.

The revenue department has not been sparing lands for such projects as seen in the case of the proposed Jarakabande Kaval Reserve Forest.

"In fact, we have often seen the opposite. The BDA created a layout on 41 acres 15 gunta forest land in Uttarahalli Manavarthe Kaval despite objections by the forest department. The high court had to step in to restore the land to the forest department," an official added.

Studies have pointed out that the change in the land use, especially in the natural environment, was the primary reason for human-wildlife conflict. However, even in districts that are affected by the conflict, forest lands are being diverted to set up tree parks. In Ramanagara, at least 128.48 acres has been diverted to create four tree parks. Similar diversions have been made in Chamarajanagar, Hassan and other districts.

"Natural forest is something that we cannot create despite all the investment. The forest department needs to put an end to these diversions," the official added.