Karnataka: 33% quota for women in outsourcing

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 20 2022, 23:11 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 02:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a significant move to make way for more women in the government workforce, the Karnataka government on Friday directed all departments to ensure 33% reservation to women in outsourcing staff. 

The government regularly hires drivers, data entry operators, housekeeping staff and Group 'D' workers on an outsourcing basis. Women are equally capable of handling all this work, a circular by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar stated Friday. 

This has to be clearly mentioned in the tender documents for hiring employees, as the circular specified. 

These instructions apply to all autonomous institutions, universities and any other organisations liaised with the government, it said. 

 

