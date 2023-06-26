Karnataka: 34 DySPs, 25 reserve police inspectors transferred

The state government has transferred 34 deputy superintendents of police (armed) and 25 reserve police inspectors (armed).
An order to this effect was issued on June 23.
Thirteen of the transferred DySPs are from Bengaluru, three from Mysuru, two from Kalaburagi and one each from Gadag, Belagavi, Bidar, Raichur, Yadgir, Dharwad, Koppal, Mangaluru, Chitradurga, Ramanagara, Kolar, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Davangere, Haveri and Shivamogga.
Also Read | Siddaramaiah orders transfer of BBMP official
Among the RSIs, nine are from Bengaluru and two each from Mysuru, Belagavi and Kalaburagi, one each from Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Mandya, Kolar, Chikkamagaluru, Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Bidar and Yadgir.
Krishnakumar K, a DySP in the security detail of former prime ministers and their families, has been transferred to the Poll Day Monitoring System (PDMS). Nobody has been named in his place.
Veerabhadraiah, an RSI in the State Intelligence Department, has been transferred to the CAR's Bengaluru City (Central).
