Karnataka: 42 persons died due to elephant attack in 10 years

Ajith Atharady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 03 2023, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 22:36 ist
The Centre has said that a total 42 persons died in the past 10 years due to elephant attacks in Karnataka.

Union Minister of State for Environment and Forest  Ashwini Kumar Choubey in his written reply to Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna in Lok Sabha said that the Government of Karnataka has doubled the Compensation from Rs 7.50 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, to the legal heir of the person died by wild animal attack.

The  Government of Karnataka has captured and translocated thirty-four (34) problematic elephants from Hassan district in the past 10 years.

The Minister said due to leopard attacks, a total 15 persons have died in karnataka since 2019.

 

