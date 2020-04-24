Coronavirus: 5 test positive in Karnataka jail

Karnataka: 5 persons who attacked health workers, test COVID-19 postive in jail

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 24 2020, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 13:34 ist
Representative image.

Five people among those arrested for the violence let loose on health workers in Padarayanapura here last week have tested positive in jail and consequently shifted to a hospital, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Friday.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

A total of 126 people had been arrested in connection with the attack on health workers and police in minority-dominated Padarayanapura on April 19 and all of them were lodged in the district jail in nearby Ramanagara after being remanded to judicial custody by a court.

"We had tested all the inmates. During the screening, five of them were tested positive for COVID-19. All the five have been shifted to the hospital," Narayan told reporters here. Two of the remand prisoners tested positive late on Thursday and three more on Friday, he said.

Health workers had gone to Padarayanapura for quarantining some people who were the primary and secondary contacts of coronavirus patients from the area when they were thrashed by a violent crowd. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
CN Ashwath Narayan
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Arrest
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Do not target stray dogs

COVID-19: Do not target stray dogs

So what’s cooking for F&B?

So what’s cooking for F&B?

COVID-19, the knockout punch for multilateralism?

COVID-19, the knockout punch for multilateralism?

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

 