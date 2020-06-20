518 pvt hospitals allowed to treat Covid-19 patient

Karnataka: 518 private hospitals allowed to treat Covid-19 patients

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Jun 20 2020, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 23:29 ist

The state government on Saturday authorised 518 private hospitals and medical colleges in Karnataka empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) to treat Covid-19 patients henceforth. Of these, 44 facilities are in Bengaluru.

The list of hospitals has been published in the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust portal. The circular comes after the state saw a surge in cases and low number of beds in ICUs, especially those with oxygen and ventilators. There have also been complaints about lack of facilities and infrastructure in government Covid-19-designated hospitals.

The government also authorised two stadiums and one ashram in Bengaluru to function as Covid Care Centres to treat asymptomatic patients: Sri Sri Sri Ravishankar Ashram on Kanakapura Road, Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in SR Nagar, and Koramangala Indoor Stadium. 

