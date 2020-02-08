Karnataka: 6 killed as tractor falls into canal

Six persons were killed on the spot and 18 others sustained severe injuries after the driver of a tractor-trailer carrying agricultural labourers from Bogur village in Khanapur taluk to Itagi lost control over the vehicle near Tattihall bridge and it landed in a canal about 35 to 40 foot under the bridge, on Saturday.

Police said the agricultural labourers were on their way to harvest sugarcane when the incident occurred. When the tractor-trailer was crossing the bridge, driver Shivappa Nilajgi, a resident of Bogur, lost the control of the vehicle and rammed it with the steel railings of the bridge. The tractor-trailer then fell into the canal under the bridge.

The deceased have been identified as Tangevva Hunshikatti (35), Shekappa Kedari (45), Shanthavva Alagodi (65), Gulabi Hunashikatti (45), Nagavva Matoli (58) and Shantavva Junjari (48), all residents of Bogur.

Among the 18 injured, 13 are women and five men. They have been admitted to district hospital for treatment.

Nandgad police have registered a case.