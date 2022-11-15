Karnataka: 6 years for kids to join class 1 from 2025-26

Kids should have completed six years by June 1 to enrol for class 1 in the state schools from the academic year 2025-26.

The Department of School Education and Literacy has issued a revised order on the age limit for admission to class 1.

In the earlier order, the department had said it will be applicable from the next academic year.

The department has taken this decision following grievances submitted by several parents and considering the interest of children. Now, the rule will be applicable from the academic year 2025-26.