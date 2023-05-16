Karnataka 7th Pay Commission gets 6-month extension

The Karnataka government has given a six-month extension to the Seventh Pay Commission headed by former chief secretary K Sudhakar Rao.
The panel was formed by the previous Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in November 2022 and had six months to submit its report on revising salaries of government employees. The deadline is ending on May 19.
In a new order, the government has extended the panel’s deadline by six more months from May 19.
The panel has retired IAS officer P B Ramamurthy and retired Karnataka State Audit And Accounts Department principal director Srikanth B Vanahalli as members. IAS officer Hephsiba Rani Korlapati will be the member-secretary.
Implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission for government employees would result in a financial burden of Rs 12,000-18,000 crore in the first year itself, according to the Medium Term Fiscal Plan (MTFP).
The pay commission would cover the salary prospects of some six lakh employees.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur
Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future
Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology
At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star
Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record
Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story
What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?
B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays
Parties must promote women, youth leaders