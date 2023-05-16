Karnataka 7th Pay Commission gets 6-month extension

The Karnataka government has given a six-month extension to the Seventh Pay Commission headed by former chief secretary K Sudhakar Rao.

The panel was formed by the previous Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in November 2022 and had six months to submit its report on revising salaries of government employees. The deadline is ending on May 19.

In a new order, the government has extended the panel’s deadline by six more months from May 19.

The panel has retired IAS officer P B Ramamurthy and retired Karnataka State Audit And Accounts Department principal director Srikanth B Vanahalli as members. IAS officer Hephsiba Rani Korlapati will be the member-secretary.

Implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission for government employees would result in a financial burden of Rs 12,000-18,000 crore in the first year itself, according to the Medium Term Fiscal Plan (MTFP).

The pay commission would cover the salary prospects of some six lakh employees.