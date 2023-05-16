Karnataka 7th Pay Commission gets 6-month extension

Karnataka 7th Pay Commission gets 6-month extension

In a new order, the government has extended the panel’s deadline by six more months from May 19

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 16 2023, 17:02 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 17:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Karnataka government has given a six-month extension to the Seventh Pay Commission headed by former chief secretary K Sudhakar Rao. 

The panel was formed by the previous Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in November 2022 and had six months to submit its report on revising salaries of government employees. The deadline is ending on May 19.

In a new order, the government has extended the panel’s deadline by six more months from May 19. 

The panel has retired IAS officer P B Ramamurthy and retired Karnataka State Audit And Accounts Department principal director Srikanth B Vanahalli as members. IAS officer Hephsiba Rani Korlapati will be the member-secretary.

Implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission for government employees would result in a financial burden of Rs 12,000-18,000 crore in the first year itself, according to the Medium Term Fiscal Plan (MTFP). 

The pay commission would cover the salary prospects of some six lakh employees.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
7th Pay Commission
Seventh Pay Commission
basavaraj bommai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

 