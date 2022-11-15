Karnataka: 9 PU faculty suspended for erroneous evaluation

The department of pre-university education has issued an order suspending nine faculties from government PU colleges for erroneous evaluation in the II PU annual examinations held during 2022 April/May.

Meanwhile, the department has directed for disciplinary action against one faculty from a private unaided college for committing mistake. Of the 10 faculties facing action, five each are from Physics and English subjects. As per the suspension order, the faculties failed to evaluate last few pages of the answer scripts.

“In the Physics answer script of one of the students, the evaluator failed to evaluate the last seven pages and even the deputy chief evaluators have failed to notice the mistake. Along with the evaluator, the faculties who were deputed as deputy evaluators have also been suspended,” the order said.

The director of the PUE department even mentioned in the suspension order that the explanation provided by the faulty faculties was not convincing, and hence the order was issued.

The Karnataka State Pre University College Teachers’ Association, however, has condemned the action by the department and demanded for withdrawal of the suspension order.

Ninge Gowda, president of the association, said, “As per the existing examination rules, if any evaluator commits mistake up to three marks then Rs 100 penalty should be imposed, if the difference of marks is more than 10, then the remuneration of such faculties should be withheld and blacklisted for next five years from the evaluation work. But the department initiated action under Karnataka Civil Services Rules (conduct) 2021 which is not applicable and the suspension should be withdrawn.”