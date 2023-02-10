Karnataka achieved 91% of revenue collection: Guv

The state government has achieved more than 90% of revenue collection for the year 2022-23 and has spent 75% of the Budget estimate by January 2023, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said on Friday.

Gehlot was speaking in the Legislative Assembly, addressing a joint legislature session. In his joint address, Gehlot flagged off the Budget session. The state Budget will be presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on February 17.

The state government had expected revenue collection of Rs 1.89 lakh crore this fiscal according to the Budget 2022-23. “The state’s own tax revenue has increased by 21% for January 2023 compared to last year. The capital expenditure has also increased. While it is Rs 33,991 crore by January 2023, it was Rs 26, 915 crore last year. The government has spent 75% of the Budget estimate by January 2023,” Gehlot said.

Read | Budget programmes: Karnataka govt to come up with calendar

Highlighting other government achievements with regard to investment and infrastructure, Gehlot said the state had attracted a total of Rs 9.81 lakh crore capital investment in the Global Investors Meet and that Karnataka had been ranked as top achiever in Ease of Doing Business. In order to provide a good road network, the government had sanctioned Rs 5,140 crore for new works. The government is implementing improvement of 2,275 km stretch of state highways and major district roads at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore, he said.

On developmental works, the government has completed construction of 4.93 lakh houses at a total expenditure of Rs 7,500 crore. Under Belaku scheme, electricity connection has been provided for 2.35 lakh unelectrified houses at a cost of Rs 124 crore, he added.

The Legislature also took up condolence motion to mourn the recent demise of former minister Heggappa Deshappa Lamaani, former MLAs L T Thimmappa Hegde and Shivanand Ambadagatti, Siddeshwara Swamiji, educationist M K Panduranga Setty, singer Vani Jayaram and artist B K S Verma.

Even as Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri had expressed concerns about a possible low attendance for the Budget session ahead of elections, several legislators were missing for the Governor’s address on Friday. While official numbers were unavailable, sources in the Assembly secretariat estimated that there were not more than 60% members in attendance. The numbers further dipped during the condolence motion, with a majority of them

absent.