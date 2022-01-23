Karnataka achieves 100% first dose coverage: Minister

After a year since the launch of the Covid vaccination, Karnataka on Sunday achieved 100 per cent first dose Covid vaccine coverage. According to Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, on Sunday evening, the state has administered 4,89,29,819 first doses to a target population of 4,89,16,000 people aged 18 and above.

On Sunday, the state-administered 76,147 first doses up to 3 pm to push the numbers over the milestone. “It took us exactly one year and seven days to achieve (the coverage),” Sudhakar tweeted.

He further added that Karnataka is the first state in the country with a population of above four crores to achieve this feat.

The data shows that though 12 districts have not yet reached 100 per cent first dose coverage others have exceeded 100 per cent in coverage. This law of averages equates to 100.4 per cent coverage.

