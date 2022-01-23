Karnataka achieves 100% first dose coverage: Minister

Karnataka achieves 100% first dose coverage: Minister

The data shows that though 12 districts have not yet reached 100% first dose coverage others have exceeded 100% in coverage

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 23 2022, 23:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 02:27 ist
After a year since the launch of the Covid vaccination, Karnataka on Sunday achieved 100% first dose Covid vaccine coverage. Credit: AFP Photo

After a year since the launch of the Covid vaccination, Karnataka on Sunday achieved 100 per cent first dose Covid vaccine coverage. According to Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, on Sunday evening, the state has administered 4,89,29,819 first doses to a target population of 4,89,16,000 people aged 18 and above.

On Sunday, the state-administered 76,147 first doses up to 3 pm to push the numbers over the milestone. “It took us exactly one year and seven days to achieve (the coverage),” Sudhakar tweeted.

He further added that Karnataka is the first state in the country with a population of above four crores to achieve this feat. 

The data shows that though 12 districts have not yet reached 100 per cent first dose coverage others have exceeded 100 per cent in coverage. This law of averages equates to 100.4 per cent coverage.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hit by lockdown, Mizoram weavers turn PPE kit makers

Hit by lockdown, Mizoram weavers turn PPE kit makers

Anti-CAA protest damages leave daily wagers in lurch

Anti-CAA protest damages leave daily wagers in lurch

Australian Open defends ban on Peng Shuai T-shirts

Australian Open defends ban on Peng Shuai T-shirts

The legacy of a polarising icon

The legacy of a polarising icon

 