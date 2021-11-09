89% get first Covid shot in Karnataka, 48% get second

Karnataka achieves 89% coverage in Covid vaccine first dose, 48% in second

We will provide vaccination to children based on priority as we have already identified kids with vulnerabilities, state health minister Sudhakar said

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 09 2021, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 20:38 ist
Health Minister K Sudhakar. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka has achieved a Covid-19 vaccination coverage of 89 per cent in the first dose and 48 per cent in the second, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday as he urged the people to take both shots and not let their guard down.

"People should not neglect to take a second dose within the prescribed time as both the doses are necessary to get maximum protection against the virus. We must not let our guard down until the pandemic is completely eradicated," he said.

Stating that the union government would soon start supplying vaccines for children, he said, "We will provide vaccination to children based on priority as we have already identified kids with vulnerabilities, through the Arogya Nandana program." The state has already administered about 6.75 crore vaccine doses and the entire process has now been we streamlined, the minister added.

The Minister was speaking at the 125th anniversary celebration of Minto Eye Hospital here. He said there is a need to create more awareness about Eye Donation and make it a people's movement.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
k sudhakar
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Song featuring Ustad Khan with Beatles to be out soon

Song featuring Ustad Khan with Beatles to be out soon

Yamuna's toxic foam may cause skin ailments: Experts

Yamuna's toxic foam may cause skin ailments: Experts

Tendulkar among 50 most influential people on Twitter

Tendulkar among 50 most influential people on Twitter

Pushkar's Camel Fair returns after a year

Pushkar's Camel Fair returns after a year

Chhath Puja: Devotees take a dip in Yamuna’s toxic foam

Chhath Puja: Devotees take a dip in Yamuna’s toxic foam

Hackers are stealing your crypto money using Google Ads

Hackers are stealing your crypto money using Google Ads

 