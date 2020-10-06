Karnataka adds 9,993 new Covid-19 cases, 91 deaths push toll to 9,461

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 9,993 new cases of Covid-19 and 91 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 6,57,705 and the death toll to 9,461, the Health department said.

The day also saw the number of recoveries overtaking new positive cases, with 10,228 patients getting discharged.

Out of 9,993 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, a record 5,012 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of October 6 evening, cumulatively 6,57,705 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 9,461 deaths and 5,33,074 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 1,15,151 active cases, 1,14,303 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 848 are in ICU.

As many as 34 out of total 91 deaths reported on Tuesday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru (13), Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada (7), Ballari and Kolar (4), Tumakuru and Udupi (3), Dharwad, Hassan, Haveri, Koppala and Ramanagara (2), and Gadag, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Raichur, Shivamogga and Vijayapura (1).

Most of the dead were either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 5,012, followed bt Tumakuru (475), Mysuru (373), Chitradurga (332), Davangere (279), Dakshina Kannada (272), Ballari (253), Hassan (235), Shivamogga and Udupi (224) and others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 2,57,241 infections, followed by Mysuru (38,611) and Ballari (33,257).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with total 1,98,369, followed by Mysuru (30,377) and Ballari (30,030).

A total of over 54,19,954 samples have been tested so far, out of which 92,491 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 48,035 among them were rapid antigen tests.