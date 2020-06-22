COVID-19: Karnataka ADGP goes on home quarantine

Karnataka ADGP goes on home quarantine as personal assistant tests COVID-19 positive

PTI, Bengaluru,
  Jun 22 2020
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 21:40 ist

 A top police official in Karnataka has been home quarantined after his personal assistant was tested positive for coronavirus. Many policemen and their family members in the city have been put under quarantine in the recent past after their colleagues contracted the virus. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amar Kumar Pandey told PTI: "Yes, my Personal Assistant has tested positive.

I am home quarantined." Pandey had played a crucial role in the extradition of gangster Ravi Pujari from Senegal to Bengaluru. A total of 56 personnel in the Karnataka State Reserve Police have been tested positive for the virus till now, said a top police officer.

