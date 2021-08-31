Karnataka administers 1.17 crore Covid vaccines in August, highest for a month

Karnataka on Tuesday achieved a monthly high of administering 1.17 crore Covid vaccine doses in August, the highest for any month since the start of the vaccination drive on January 16.

In a written reply to DH, Health Minister K Sudhakar said, "Karnataka is among the top states in vaccination. We stand 6th in the entire country in terms of total doses administered and third in the country among large states in terms of percentage of people vaccinated. We have ended the month of August with 1.17 crore vaccine doses. This is the highest doses administered by the state since vaccination started."

"To achieve the target of vaccinating the entire adult population by December 31, 2021, we need to administer about 4 lakh doses a day from now on. In the month of August, the average daily doses administered by Karnataka are 3.58 lakh, which is pretty close to the four lakh mark. I can confidently say that we will be able to achieve our target well before December 31," he added.

The day also marked India administering more than 1 crore Covid vaccine doses on a single day for the second time in five days.

1,217 new Covid cases, 25 deaths

Karnataka reported 1,217 new cases of Covid-19 and 25 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,49,445 and toll to 37,318, on Tuesday, reports DHNS from Bengaluru.

The day also saw 1,198 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,93,715. Out of the new cases, 287 cases and seven deaths were from Bengaluru Urban.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 18,386. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.94%, case fatality rate was 2.05%.

Dakshina Kannada accounted for six deaths, Mysuru (4) and Kodagu (2).

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 224, Udupi (150) and Mysuru (127).

Cumulatively, 4,34,74,538 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,28,657 were tested on Tuesday alone.