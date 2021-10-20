Karnataka advised to vaccinate 17-year-olds first

Karnataka advised to vaccinate 17-year-olds first after children's vaccine rollout

The state government was also advised to identify comorbid children in the 16-17 age group at the earliest

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 20 2021, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 13:54 ist
Karnataka has so far fully vaccinated 33.23 per cent of its adult population against Covid-19. Credit: DH File Photo/Pushkar V

Once vaccinations for those aged between the age of 12- to 18-year-olds is given the green light, Karnataka is likely to vaccinate 16 and 17-year-olds first.

A member of the state's Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) told by The New Indian Express. that they had recommended higher-aged children be given the vaccine first, followed by children under 16 years of age. The committee also recommended identifying co-morbid children in the 16-17 age group at the earliest.

Also Read | Why is Centre being extra cautious before starting Covid vaccine drive for children?

Two vaccines — Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D and Bharat Bioech's Covaxin — are likely to be included in India's vaccination program for children soon. While ZyCoV-D received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India in August, Covaxin was recommended by the Subject Expert Committee close to a week ago.

Karnataka has so far vaccinated 66.76 per cent of its adult population with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 33.23 per cent of its adult vaccination has received the second dose.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

British-era bungalow resonates life & culture in Assam

British-era bungalow resonates life & culture in Assam

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases

DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases

Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27

Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

 