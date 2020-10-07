K'taka aims to increase Covid-19 tests to 1.5L a day

Karnataka aims to increase Covid-19 tests to 1.5 lakh a day

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 07 2020, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 16:39 ist
As of October 6 evening, cumulatively 6.57 lakh Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 9,461 deaths and 5.33 lakh discharges, the health department's bulletin said. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said the state conducted 1.04 lakh coronavirus tests in a single day on October 6, and the government's aim was to increase the number of tests to 1.5 lakh per day.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

In a tweet, Sudhakar said, "Karnataka conducted 1,04,348 Covid-19 tests in a single day on Tuesday. 55,690 RT-PCR & other method tests were conducted across 146 labs in the state & 48,658 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted across 30 districts"

We will soon increase the tests to 1.5 lakh per day, he added.

As of October 6 evening, cumulatively 6.57 lakh Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 9,461 deaths and 5.33 lakh discharges, the health department's bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 2.57 lakh infections, followed by Mysuru 38,611 and Ballari 33,257. Out of 9,993 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, a record 5,012 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
k sudhakar
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Where are we in the Covid-19 vaccine race?

Where are we in the Covid-19 vaccine race?

Stan, the T-Rex skeleton, brings $31.8 mn at Christie's

Stan, the T-Rex skeleton, brings $31.8 mn at Christie's

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record

Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record

 