Karnataka aims to increase forest cover to 30%, says Forest Minister Katti

Karnataka to increase forest cover to 30%, says Katti

Currently the state has 20.11 per cent of its geographical area under the forest cover, said Umesh Katti

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS,
  • Oct 03 2021, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 13:15 ist

The state government on Saturday said that it has been aiming to bring 30 per cent of Karnataka’s geographical area under forest cover.

Taking part in the 67th Wildlife week celebration in Bengaluru, Forest minister Umesh Katti said that the forest department is taking steps in that regard to increasing the forest cover in the state.

“Currently the state has 20.11 per cent of its geographical area under the forest cover. Our (Government) aim is to increase it to 30 per cent in the coming days. To achieve the desired target, the department has been planning a variety of programmes,” Katti said even as the state is witnessing constant legal fights to safeguard the existing forest cover.

Also Read | Now, an OTT platform for India’s wildlife

Batting for more and more awareness about forest and wildlife conservation, Katti pointed, “We need to educate more and more people about the importance of wildlife and forest. If we protect forests, it will protect us in the future. Karnataka is hailed as the land of Sandalwood and it is the responsibility of all of us to take it forward. The department has been contemplating to make Karnataka one of the largest forest cover states in India in the coming days.”

On the occasion of Wildlife Week celebrations, a special postal cover on one of the endangered fish species and a walkathon to create awareness on wildlife conservation from Cubbon Park to Lalbagh was flagged off by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, Bangalore Central Parliamentarian PC Mohan, ACS Forest Department Jawaid Akhtar, PCCF (HoFF) Sanjai Mohan, PCCF(Wildlife) Vijay Kumar Gogi and others were also present during the event.

 

Karnataka
umesh katti
Karnataka News
Forest Minister

