Karnataka allows 100% seating in theatres, multiplexes

Under pressure from the film industry, the Basavaraj Bommai administration decided Friday to allow 100 per cent seating in theatres and multiplexes.

At present, they are required to function at 50 per cent capacity.

The decision was taken at a review meeting of the Health and Medical Education departments.

All theatregoers must wear N-95 face masks and should be doubly vaccinated, the chief minister’s office said. Also, food and beverages will not be allowed inside and outside the movie hall.

Bommai also directed authorities to carry out random and surprise checks to determine compliance of Covid-19 guidelines.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had mounted pressure on the government to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres, with several new movies getting lined up for release.

