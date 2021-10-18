Karnataka allows swimming pools to reopen, eases Covid rules at airports

Karnataka on Monday permitted swimming pools to reopen at 50 per cent capacity in each batch for only asymptomatic people.

Swimming pools have been closed for everyone except for athletes to train.

In an order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, the government stated that swimming pools can open at 50 per cent capacity of each batch “with a display of the number allowable at entrance”. Only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed.

All persons should be screened for fever and respiratory symptoms and “only asymptomatics shall be allowed”, the order states.

“After every batch, the restrooms, walkways and other common areas used by the swimmers shall be disinfected using 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution,” the government said.

Ease at airports

The state government has also decided to ease some Covid-19 requirements at airports.

It has been decided to discontinue SPO2 routine checks (except in cases of fever, cough, cold, difficulty in breathing and so on).

The government has also decided to “discontinue RT-PCR test report checking on arrival, except for those from selected countries notified by the Government of India, to be conducted at the airport”.

“Instead, there will be mandatory uploading of the RT-PCR report in the Air Suvidha portal by the passenger and checking of the same by the concerned airlines before the boarding of the passenger,” the order states, adding that automated thermal cameras should be used to reorganise the monitoring of passengers.

The relaxations have been ordered based on recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) “after considering consistent decline in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, test positivity rate and overall decline in active cases,” the order states.



