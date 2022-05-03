Karnataka: Amit Shah’s day out keeps talk on ‘big changes’ alive

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s day-long outing in Bengaluru, which included lunch with select BJP leaders, did not end speculation on Tuesday and denials poured out saying Basavaraj Bommai would not be removed as the chief minister.

Shah’s visit did raise the hopes of ministerial aspirants as a decision is expected soon on revamping Bommai’s Cabinet.

“Hypothetical questions won’t have an answer,” BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who manages the party’s affairs in Karnataka, said when asked about change in leadership. “Bommai is a common man. People like him for the way he is working for the poor and farmers under PM Modi’s leadership.”

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel maintained that Bommai won’t be removed. “It’s just speculation,” Yediyurappa said, while Kateel said Bommai will lead BJP into the 2023 polls.

Only former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar stood out. “I don’t want to discuss this,” he said once. “This has to be discussed in the party forum,” he said later.

Shah was scheduled to chair a meeting with BJP office-bearers, Morcha presidents and the core committee. The meetings were inexplicably cancelled, disappointing party workers.

Shah had lunch at the CM’s official residence with Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Yediyurappa and Kateel at one table. Food was served on silver plates and the menu included holige, sources said. A small dais was set up for Shah to address party workers, which did not happen.

Talk in the party circles is that a top-to-bottom rejig cannot be ruled out. “Anything can happen,” multiple party sources said.

The murmurs intensified after BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh said last week that “wholesale” changes become necessary to infuse freshness. This plunged the BJP into confusion.

However, the party is said to be aware of the fact that any new CM will have less than a year in office before the 2023 polls. So, Bommai may stay on.

Bijapur City BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said the high command is thinking of big changes to make the government more effective, speed up development and tackle corruption allegations. “It may happen before May 10,” he said, adding that PM Modi would decide after returning from Europe.

In all this, indications emerged that Bommai’s Cabinet may get new faces. “I am confident that Cabinet expansion will definitely happen in two-three days,” Yediyurappa said.

Apparently, a reshuffle may also be in store as some incumbents could make way for fresh faces with a focus on SC/ST, OBC and Vokkaliga communities. Also, there may be two or more deputy chief ministers.