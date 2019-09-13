Karnataka announces massive Kempegowda statue

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced the construction of a massive statue of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda near the city's international airport, in what is seen as a move to assuage the anger the Vokkaliga community expressed against the BJP earlier this week.

On Friday morning, citizens woke up to an article authored by Yediyurappa published in several Kannada dailies through which he announced his plans.

"The Karnataka government has resolved to make Kempegowda immortal.The Kempegowda Development Authority had remained as a mere announcement.The previous governments gave nothing for this, but our government has decided to reconstitute it and give it Rs 100 crore," Yediyurappa wrote.

"Also, the government has decided to establish a massive statue of Kempegowda in front of the Kempegowda International Airport. This will not be mere symbolism, but will also be a collective that will showcase Kempegowda's history and culture. The infrastructure necessary will be provided here to attract tourists who can learn more about Kempegowda. The literature on Kempegowda's vision for Bengaluru will be brought out in Kannada and English," the CM wrote, adding that the Authority had been tasked with coming out with a sound-and-light show to depict Kempegowda as the architect of modern Bengaluru.

A blueprint is being prepared, Yediyurappa said, to develop memorials at Kempegowda's native places of Avati, Magadi Fort, Yelahanka, Savanur Durga, Huttaridurga and Shivaganga where he is believed to have spent his last days.

Kempegowda, a 16th-century chieftain who founded the Bengaluru city, is largely projected as an icon of the Vokkaliga community. Politically, the Vokkaligas are one of the two dominant communities in Karnataka, with the other being the Lingayats to which Yediyurappa belongs.

On September 11, over 15,000 members from various Vokkaliga groups hit the streets of Bengaluru accusing the BJP of targeting Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who has spent 10 days in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate.

The BJP is wary of the Vokkaliga community turning against it and Yediyurappa was mindful of this when he, on September 3, said he was not happy with Shivakumar's arrest and went on to empathise with the former minister. Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan and R Ashoka, the BJP's Vokkaliga faces, have decried the caste-based narrative in the case of Shivakumar. "Caste has nothing to do with this. Whatever is happening (to Shivakumar) is under the scrutiny of law," Narayan told DH recently.