Karnataka anti-cow slaughter law effective from Jan 18

The contentious anti-cow slaughter law will come into effect in Karnataka from January 18, the state government said in a notification on Saturday. With this, there will be a blanket ban on slaughter of cows in the state.

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan said the ordinance would put an end to illegal transport and slaughter of cows. "The government would ensure implementation of the law with the cooperation of the police and local NGOs," he said and requested public cooperation to alert the police if they find any illegal slaughter taking place. Goshalas would also be set up for the welfare of the cows, he added.

The state government promulgated the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance on January 5. Under this, slaughter of cattle will lead to imprisonment of up to 3 to 7 years and a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh. Subsequent offences will attract imprisonment of up to 7 years and a fine from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. It also offers legal protection for "persons acting in good faith".

The government also issued a set of draft rules under the ordinance. As per the draft rules, a person wanting to transport cattle has to obtain a transport certificate, determining the fitness of the animal, the cattle ownership document and veterinary first-aid equipment. If a person wants to transport dead cattle, the consignment should carry post-mortem report, the origin and the destination place.

Also, the draft rules specify that each consignment has a label in bold letters carrying the name, address and telephone number of the consignor and the consignee among other details. That apart, cattle transport between 8 pm and 6 am and during summer (March to May) between 11 am to 3 pm is banned.

The ordinance will come into effect even as the High Court of Karnataka has issued a notice to the state government based on a PIL challenging it.