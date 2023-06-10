Karnataka: App-based health survey to be over by June 30

The state health department, along with women and child development department, will conduct a mobile app-based ‘Health and Nutrition Survey’ to collect data on children and pregnant women. This is the first such effort in the country, according to the health department.

Anganwadis and primary health centres (PHCs), under two departments, locally collect this data every year for project implementation, separately. The difference this year is that the departments are collaborating to create one data set, and it will be used at the state level for policy making and fund allocation, said Pramila S, Joint Director (Statistics), health department.

The survey will be done in all rural households, and in the deprived households and slums in urban areas, Parimala said. The work on pilot basis has already been completed in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district. Currently, it’s on in all districts, and is expected to be completed by June 30.

Over 11.6 lakh households have been surveyed as of June 9.

Ashas and anganwadi workers, in coordination with PHC officers, are doing the survey. They will collect data on children’s growth, health status and malnutrition, anaemia among pregnant women, high-risk pregnancies and family planning methods. Information about family members suffering from hereditary diseases and mental health will also be collected. According to the health department, the information will be the basis for planning and implementing government schemes, and for identifying beneficiaries.

It will help prioritise and allocate funds for districts lagging behind. The data will give a clear picture of taluk and district-level malnutrition and will be used to formulate plans for anaemia elimination and preventing malnutrition among adolescents.