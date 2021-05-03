Karnataka: Ashwath Narayan to head new Covid Task Force

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan has been named the chairperson of the Covid-19 Task Force, reconstituted amid the raging pandemic.

The state-level Covid-19 Task Force will have Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, Information and Public Relations Minister C C Patil and Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar as members, according to a government order.

The task force is authorised to review Covid-19 containment and management measures, besides creating awareness among citizens.

It was first constituted in March 2020 when the pandemic was in its initial stages in Karnataka. The task force was headed by the then Health Minister B Sriramulu, Sudhakar, Ashwath Narayan, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the then Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar.

Apparently, the task force became inactive after Sriramulu was divested of the health portfolio that was given to Sudhakar in October 2020. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was authorised to reconstitute the task force. Deputy Chief Minister and Public Works Minister Govind Karjol was appointed as head of the task force. Now, Ashwath Narayan will replace him.

The chief secretary, additional chief secretary (health) and principal secretary (medical education) will assist the task force, the government order said.