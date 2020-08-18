Karnataka asks Centre to grant autonomous status to CESCK

Karnataka on Tuesday demanded the Centre grant autonomous status for the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK), Mysore.

Minister for Kannada and Culture C T Ravi met Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

CESCK was inaugurated in 2011 at the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) in Mysore. Already, the state government has sanctioned 3 acres of land for construction of a building and temporary office in Mysore University, he said.

In his representation, Ravi recalled that the central government had acceded to the Tamil Nadu government's request immediately and transferred the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) to Chennai with autonomous status.

Granting autonomous status to CESCK will open avenues and opportunities to Kannada research in a big way, Ravi explained.