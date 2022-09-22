Assembly clears anti-conversion Bill amid Cong walkout

Karnataka Assembly clears anti-conversion Bill amid Congress walkout

Now, the Bill will be sent to the Governor for assent

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 22 2022, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 05:48 ist
Karnataka Assembly. Credit: DH File Photo

The Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the anti-conversion Bill amid a walkout by the Congress that slammed the proposed legislation as “unconstitutional.”

The Legislative Council cleared the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill last week with a minor amendment to repeal an ordinance that was promulgated and to give effect to the law from May 17, 2022.

Now, the Bill will be sent to the Governor for assent.

Congress’ Deputy Leader U T Khader said nobody would support forced conversion, “but the intention of this Bill is not right.”

Khader said the proposed law will be challenged in court, leading to a stay or striking down of its provisions.

Home Minister Araga Jananendra defended the Bill saying there is no scope for misuse or confusion.

“It is in no way against religious freedom,” the minister said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly
Anti-conversion Bill
Congress

What's Brewing

What does Putin's 'partial' mobilisation mean?

What does Putin's 'partial' mobilisation mean?

Collectors clamour for rare Queen Elizabeth II coins

Collectors clamour for rare Queen Elizabeth II coins

PayCM posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru

PayCM posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru

'Must visit once': Bengaluru pothole gets 5-star rating

'Must visit once': Bengaluru pothole gets 5-star rating

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

 