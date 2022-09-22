Karnataka Assembly clears anti-conversion Bill amid Congress walkout

The Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the anti-conversion Bill amid a walkout by the Congress that slammed the proposed legislation as “unconstitutional.”

The Legislative Council cleared the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill last week with a minor amendment to repeal an ordinance that was promulgated and to give effect to the law from May 17, 2022.

Now, the Bill will be sent to the Governor for assent.

Congress’ Deputy Leader U T Khader said nobody would support forced conversion, “but the intention of this Bill is not right.”

Khader said the proposed law will be challenged in court, leading to a stay or striking down of its provisions.

Home Minister Araga Jananendra defended the Bill saying there is no scope for misuse or confusion.

“It is in no way against religious freedom,” the minister said.