Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani passes away

Karnataka Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani passes away

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 23 2022, 01:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 01:30 ist
Karnataka Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani. Credit: Special arrangement

Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani, a three-time BJP MLA, died late on Saturday night after battling ill health for more than a month. He was 56.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condoled Mamani’s death.

In September, Mamani was admitted to a Chennai hospital due to health complications. Earlier this month, he shifted to Manipal Hospital here.

Mamani, who represented the Saundatti Yellamma constituency in Belagavi, was the son of late Chandrashekhar Mallikarjun Mamani who also served as deputy speaker in the mid-1990s. 

Mamani joined the BJP in 2008. He was elected as the 24th deputy speaker of the Assembly in March 2020.

Karnataka
Karnataka News

