Karnataka Assembly election: Siddaramaiah says he will contest from Kolar constituency

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday announced his decision to contest the 2023 Assembly election from the Kolar constituency, ending speculation over his search for a ‘safe’ seat.

"I can't reject your love and trust. I've decided to contest the upcoming Assembly election from Kolar," Siddaramaiah said at a Congress workers' meeting in Kolar. "This is subject to approval by the high command. But, don't have any doubts," he added.

Siddaramaiah, who is aiming for a second term as chief minister should the Congress win, was indecisive on where he would contest. With this announcement, Siddaramaiah has made it clear that he will not seek re-election from Badami, the constituency that saved him in the 2018 election.

In 2018, Siddaramaiah was the incumbent chief minister when he decided to contest from two constituencies - Chamundeshwari and Badami. He lost Chamundeshwari badly, but managed to win Badami by just 1,696 votes. Ever since, Siddaramaiah has said that Badami was too far away.

His other options included returning to his Varuna constituency that is now represented by his son Dr Yathindra, Chamarajpet, Hebbal, Koppal and so on.

Apparently, Kolar is 'safe' enough for Siddaramaiah, a Kuruba, as the constituency has the right mix of Ahinda - the Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits. And, it is closer to Bengaluru.

In 2018, JD(S) won Kolar with K Srinivas Gowda, who was expelled last year for cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha election. Gowda joined the Congress and is now vacating his seat for Siddaramaiah.

"Some people will start a misinformation campaign saying Siddaramaiah is an outsider and that he won't visit you. I'll come every week and everyone can come meet me," Siddaramaiah said at the event.

The Kolar segment is likely to witness a three-way contest as the JD(S) and BJP would look to make life difficult for Siddaramaiah.

Kolar is one of the 11 districts identified with the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region. The JD(S) has already announced CMR Srinath, a Vokkaliga, as its Kolar candidate.

The BJP, tentatively, will field former minister Varthur Prakash, also a Kuruba who was earlier Kolar MLA and Siddaramaiah's protege.

It also remains to be seen how Vokkaliga votes, which saw consolidation against Siddaramaiah leading to his defeat in Chamundeshwari, will react in Kolar.

Before heading to the event, Siddaramaiah visited the residence of KH Muniyappa, the 7-time Kolar MP. Muniyappa has a feud with Srinivaspura MLA and former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, a Siddaramaiah loyalist. It is said that Muniyappa and his followers wanted to skip the event, but Siddaramaiah convinced them to show up.

"If you get the ticket and contest here," Muniyappa said, "we'll welcome it and work for you."