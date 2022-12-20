Karnataka Assembly Panel backs board on entry of all caste members to temples

The legislature committee on SC/ST Welfare has asked the state government to install a board outside all Muzrai temples that people of all castes will be allowed to visit the shrines.

This was one of the recommendations to tackle caste-based discrimination made by the committee in its report that was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday. The committee is headed by BJP MLA M P Kumaraswamy.

The committee also recommended frequent visits to sensitive villages by police personnel. Expressing concern over the increase in the number of atrocities against SC/ST communities in the state, the committee opined that such attacks are humiliating to the government.