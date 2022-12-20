Panel backs entry of all caste members to temples

Karnataka Assembly Panel backs board on entry of all caste members to temples

The setting up of boards was one of the recommendations to tackle caste-based discrimination made by the committee

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 20 2022, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 08:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

The legislature committee on SC/ST Welfare has asked the state government to install a board outside all Muzrai temples that people of all castes will be allowed to visit the shrines.

This was one of the recommendations to tackle caste-based discrimination made by the committee in its report that was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday. The committee is headed by BJP MLA M P Kumaraswamy.

The committee also recommended frequent visits to sensitive villages by police personnel. Expressing concern over the increase in the number of atrocities against SC/ST communities in the state, the committee opined that such attacks are humiliating to the government.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
caste discrimination
Scheduled Castes
SCs
M P Kumaraswamy
Karnataka Assembly

What's Brewing

F1 drivers barred from political remark unless approved

F1 drivers barred from political remark unless approved

Kerala liquor sales shot up 50% during World Cup final

Kerala liquor sales shot up 50% during World Cup final

DH Toon | Let sleeping dogs lie

DH Toon | Let sleeping dogs lie

Lesson: Prohibition doesn’t work

Lesson: Prohibition doesn’t work

A tete-e-tete with Toto

A tete-e-tete with Toto

 