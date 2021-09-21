Karnataka Assembly passes Bill to protect illegal shrines

The Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Bill, to prevent thousands of illegal shrines and holy sites from being demolished even as the Opposition sought to corner the BJP government for allowing a Hindu temple to be razed.

The Bill will protect all religious structures that are occupying public places illegally.

Otherwise, such structures will have to be demolished, relocated or regulated as per a 2009 Supreme Court order.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said that the BJP government was forced to introduce the Bill due to the fear of and pressure from right-wing groups such as the Hindu Jagarana Vedike and the Hindu Mahasabha.

Seeking clarity on whether the government would offer any relief to temples that were demolished in the past, Siddaramaiah said: "You are introducing the Bill now because Hindu groups are angry. But, it is ironic that it was your government that demolished a temple."

Siddaramaiah was referring to the demolition of the Ucchagani Mahadevamma temple in Nanjangud, Mysuru district. The Congress leader said the government was aware that this temple would be razed.

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy argued that the government had no idea. "The (Mysuru deputy commissioner) was overenthusiastic to implement the court order," he said.

The Bill is seen as a way to circumvent the 2009 SC order. But Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai denied this.

The Bill is being introduced not to "nullify the SC order," he said.

"If any cases of religious structures are in court, such structures won't be under the purview of the Bill," he pointed out.

Former JD(S) minister Bandeppa Kashempur said that apart from temples, statues of eminent personalities near main roads were also demolished in the past. "Introduce a provision to reconstruct the religious structures demolished in the past," he said.

Congress' U T Khader made a comment on fixing responsibility on those who have hurt religious sentiments. "We read in history books that foreigners came here to destroy and loot. Now, our kids read that the BJP government demolished temples," he said, causing a din.

Bommai intervened to say that 161 illegal religious structures out of 315 in Mysuru alone were demolished between 2010 and 2019. "When and on whom will you fix responsibility for these demolitions," he asked.

Based on suggestions by various members, Bommai said that rules will be framed by the government to explain the 'operative' details on how the Bill will be implemented.

The Assembly passed the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill to curb online gambling. According to the government, the existing law is inadequate to curb online gambling.

Former speaker K R Ramesh Kumar said several people were falling prey to online gambling, especially during IPL season. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the provisions allow the government to raid those involved in illegal gambling.

"Earlier, those arrested for gambling would get bail easily. Such shortcomings are being addressed in the Bill," he said.

