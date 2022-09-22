Karnataka Assembly passes new teacher transfer Bill

The Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill exempting the limit prescribed for the transfer of teachers.

The Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, exempts the limit prescribed for mutual transfers and transfers made under special categories in the Kalyana Karnataka region, Malnad region and educationally backward districts as per the Nanjundappa Report.

The Bill allows mutual transfer to a place within or outside a unit subject to the condition that both teachers have completed a minimum of five years of service in the cadre.

Earlier, the mutual transfer to a place outside the unit was not permitted more than once in service with the condition that both teachers have completed a minimum of seven years of service.

The Bill also prioritises transfer requests by teachers having spouses working with the state or central government or aided educational institutions.

Bill to merge SSLC, PU boards

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Assembly.

The Bill will rename the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) as Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board in accordance with the National Education Policy.

The new Board will conduct the SSLC, PUC, and other public examinations.

The Bill also redesignates the post of director of mass education as chairperson of the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board.

The proposed law entails a recurring expenditure of Rs 2 lakh per annum.