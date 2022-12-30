Karnataka Assembly session recorded 74% attendance: Speaker

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Friday said that the winter session of the state legislature convened at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here witnessed an attendance of 74%.

He told reporters here that he had made an appeal to all members to attend the session. “Some of them sought permission to remain absent and others showed their irresponsibility. The MLAs should understand that they have been elected by the people and should give time to attend session,” he said.

Kageri said the 15th Legislative Assembly conducted its 14th session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here for nine days from December 19 to 29. The House functioned for 41 hours and 20 minutes.

“We were expecting a cent per cent attendance. But it was only 74%. MLAs Dinesh Gundurao, D C Gourishankar, Harish Pooja, M Krishnappa, Sharat Bachegowda, C N Puttaraju, Ravindra Srikantaiah, Zameer Ahmed Khan and Anita Kumaraswamy remained absent without intimation. H D Kumaraswamy, G T Devegowda, A S Ramdas, Ravindranath and D C Thammanna had taken permission to remain absent,” he said.

“We wanted to discuss the issues related to the North Karnataka region in the last two days. But it did not happen,” he said.

He said 13 bills were tabled and nine were passed in the session. Supplementary estimates were approved, reports of legislative committees CAG were tabled. As many as 15,000 witnessed the last proceedings of the Assembly in Bengaluru. But at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, this number crossed 20,000 with students visiting in large numbers,” he added.

He said the Assembly functioned for 45 days, the highest when compared to previous years. The 15th Assembly has conducted three sessions in Belagavi for 29 days. Suvarna Vidhana Soudha has witnessed 11 sessions held for 105 days, Kageri stated.