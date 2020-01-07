Karnataka at sea over second floods

The state government is yet to submit a proposal to the Centre seeking relief for the devastation caused by the second spell of floods that hit several districts in September and October, with discussions making little headway due to bureaucratic ambiguity.

While the first flooding wreaked havoc in August, as many as 46 people lost their lives during the floods in September and October.

Soon after, the state government released Rs 10,000 each to 3,577 affected families.

A total of 41 relief centres accommodating 5,221 people were opened following the floods.

However, assessment with regard to additional crop loss or further damage to dilapidated houses is yet to be completed by the government.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that a proposal will be submitted to the Centre shortly.

“One of the major reasons for the delay is the ambiguity over relief. We are communicating with the Centre on whether regions hit by floods two consecutive times can be considered for relief. A proposal will be sent to the Centre soon after the confusion is cleared,” he said.

Sources in the Revenue Department said though the damage was extensive in several districts even during the second spell of floods, it was not to the extent witnessed during August.

“Several people hit by the floods in August were also affected in the second spell. The department is compiling data with regard to the extent of crop loss and new houses damaged,” sources said.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said the BS Yediyurappa administration had sought compensation worth Rs 38,000 crore over the floods reported in August.

“Survey of flood damage during October floods is yet to be completed. The government should complete it as soon as possible and submit a report to the Centre,” he said.