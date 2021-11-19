Karnataka awaits Centre's word on state APMC law

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three farm laws, the BJP-ruled Karnataka, too, may have to take a call on withdrawing amendments to the APMC Act.

Speaking to DH, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said the state government is open to repealing the Act if the Centre directs them to do so.

"If they say so, we will have to repeal. But, we will wait for the Centre to advise us and give directions on this. We will not take any decision in a hurry," he specified.

In May 2020, the previous B S Yediyurappa administration first promulgated an ordinance. In December 2020, the Assembly passed the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Bill with empty opposition benches. The Act was notified in January.

The Act removes restrictions on the sale of agricultural produce, thereby allowing private individuals to set up trade markets where farmers can sell.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai defended PM Modi's decision to repeal the three farm laws, saying it was not a "setback" to the BJP or that the Centre had "succumbed" to pressure.

Bommai said said the move was the "response of a responsive government" at the Centre.

"The Centre wanted to bring reforms in the agriculture agri-marketing sector. An agreement in this regard was first signed with the WTO during the UPA regime. It was the UPA government which drafted the farm laws. This draft was revised by incorporating suggestions from state governments. The legislation made provision for farmers to sell their produce directly to buyers," he said. "But, farmers in Punjab, Haryana and some other places wanted regulated markets. PM has said that he tried to convince farmers, but in vain."

Watch latest videos by DH here: