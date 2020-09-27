Karnataka bandh casts shadow over CLAT 2020

The dawn-to-dusk bandh called by farmer outfits has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for admission to National Law Schools, scheduled for Monday. Panic gripped several candidates that they may miss out an opportunity to appear for the test due to the day-long bandh.

“The bandh will definitely have an impact on the exam in Karnataka as many organisations have supported it. We were initially forced to appear for NLAT that was later quashed. Now, we have prepared to appear for CLAT but there is a bandh call. While all other exams have been deferred, there is no confirmation on CLAT,” a candidate from Bengaluru said.

Some of the candidates had even appealed to the farmer organisations to withdraw the bandh call keeping in mind the national-level entrance test scheduled for Monday. “This time, the organisers will not defer the CLAT and farmer leaders must understand our plight,” a candidate rued. The CLAT 2020 was postponed twice citing Covid-19 pandemic. “We do not know whether there will be public transportation available or safe to travel in our vehicle,” said another candidate.