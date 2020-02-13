Karnataka Bandh Live: Normal life unaffected in Belagavi

After pro-Kannada outfits called for a state-wide bandh, the police are on high-alert to avoid any untoward incidents. Pro-Kannada outfits called for a bandh demanding reservation for Kannadigas in private companies. There is no official holiday declared for schools and colleges. The statewide bandh on Thursday is unlikely to hit normal life as government institutions and private establishments will remain open, but autorickshaws and taxis, including Ola and Uber, are expected to stay off the roads. Stay tuned for live updates.