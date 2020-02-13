Karnataka Bandh Live: Police on high alert as pro-Kannada outfits call for bandh

After pro-Kannada outfits called for a state-wide bandh, the police are on high-alert to avoid any untoward incidents. Pro-Kannada outfits called for a bandh demanding reservation for Kannadigas in private companies. There is no official holiday declared for schools and colleges. The statewide bandh on Thursday is unlikely to hit normal life as government institutions and private establishments will remain open, but autorickshaws and taxis, including Ola and Uber, are expected to stay off the roads.
Bengaluru: City police on high alert for bandh
The state police are on high alert in the wake of the statewide bandh call given by pro-Kannada organisations on Thursday. DG&IGP Praveen Sood has instructed officers to maintain law and order and ensure that no untoward incident takes place.
Bandh called by pro-Kannada outfits backed by cab driver's associations
The protest organised by the "Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota", comprising a few factions of "Karnataka Rakshana Vedike", has been backed by Ola-Uber cab drivers' association, a few auto unions, farmers' associations, street vendors association, trade unions and transporters' associations.
Govt committed to implement report on job priority for Kannadigas: Minister
"Our government has shown commitment towards implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report. We have already implemented the report in the government sector. In the private sector, we are trying to implement it step by step. A cabinet decision has been taken to implement it step by step," Minister for Kannada and Culture C T Ravi said.
Govt pro-Kannada,says Yediyurappa, asks outfits to call off bandh
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday declared that his was a "pro-Kannada" government, even as several organisations have called for a statewidebandhon Thursday demanding implementation of theSarojini Mahishi report aimed at providing more jobs for Kannadigas in the state. (PTI)
Pro-Kannada outfits call for bandh in Karnataka
Normal life in Karnataka may be disrupted partially on Thursday by a 'bandh' called by some Kannada outfits demanding implementation of a over three decades-old report of a committee on providing more jobs for Kannadiga youths in the government and the private sectors. (PTI)
Karnataka bandh unlikely to affect public transport on Thursday
There is no official holiday declared for schools and colleges in the State during the Karnataka Bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations on Thursday, demanding job reservation for Kannadigas in private companies.