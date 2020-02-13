Karnataka Bandh Live: Pro-Kannada delegation arrive at CM Yediyurappa's residence

Public transport not affected but auto rickshaw services hit in Bengaluru. Lukewarm response to bandh in Mangaluru, normal life unaffected in Belagavi. Rally to held in Bengaluru from KSR Railway station to Freedom Park. After pro-Kannada outfits called for a state-wide bandh, the police are on high-alert to avoid any untoward incidents. Pro-Kannada outfits called for a bandh demanding reservation for Kannadigas in private companies. There is no official holiday declared for schools and colleges. Stay tuned for live updates.