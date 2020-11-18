Karnataka bandh will not be allowed: BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the government will not allow 'bandh' on December 5 called by pro-Kannada organisations opposing the state government's decision to set up Maratha Development Board.

"The government will not allow any bandh in Karnataka on the issue. I am requesting pro-Kannada organisations to withdraw the call for bandh," the CM told media.

The CM, who was in the capital to meet the party top brass to discuss his cabinet expansion, said Maratha Development Board has nothing to do with Maratha language. Instead, it is only related to welfare of Maratha community, who have been living in Karnataka for many centuries, he said.

Earlier in Bengaluru, some pro-Kannada organisations had called for Karnataka bandh on December 5 demanding withdrawal of the government proposal.