Karnataka bats for extension of GST compensation for 3 more years

Karnataka bats for extension of GST compensation

CM Bommai said the government was confident of the Centre considering the request

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 10 2022, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 23:17 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH file photo

The state government has sought three more years of extension for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said this in the Legislative Council while replying to a query by MLC K A Thippeswamy on Thursday.

“I have met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman two days back in Bengaluru and requested her to extend the GST compensation duration for three more years,” Bommai told the House.

The chief minister said the government was confident of the Centre considering the request. He added that an official communication on the matter has also been made to the Union government recently.

As explained by the CM, the shortfall of GST compensation amount during 2021-22 till February 2022 is Rs 7,158.38 crore. This was Rs 13,789.25 crore during 2020-21 and Rs 14,496.73 crore in 2019-20.

