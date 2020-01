The nation-wide bandh called by trade unions in protest against anti-labour policies of the Centre failed to evoke a response in Shivamogga.

Though KSRTC workers union extended support to the bandh, they are on duty due to instructions by the state government. Educational institutes functioned as scheduled and bus service was not affected in any way. Farmers association office-bearers and Centre of Indian Trade union members are expected to take out protest rally later in the city.