Karnataka Bhavan staffer tests positive

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 13 2020, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 22:49 ist

An employee in the Karnataka Bhavan tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday.

The 28-year old employee, in the housekeeping section of Karnataka Bhavan-1 at Chanakyaouri, tested positive after he reported mild symptoms of fever and was admitted to hospital. He reported for work last on June 8.

The Bhavan closed for two days from Saturday and the entire building was sanitised as per health protocol.

The Karnataka Bhavan has already taken all precautionary steps and has asked only asymptomatic employees to attend duty.

