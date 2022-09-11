Karnataka: Bid to saffronise CUK Kalaburagi, claim students

Several students of Central University of Karnataka (CUK) have objected to what they term ‘saffronisation’ of the campus and claimed that a few faculty members conduct an RSS Baithak every morning with students.

They say many students have opposed these activities and had also submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor two months ago saying such activities will mar the communal harmony on the campus which has around 1,400 undergraduate and postgraduate students.

The CUK, at Kadaganchi village of Aland taluk, was established in 2009 and is among 16 Central Universities established by the Centre.

“We have no objection to Hindutva activities outside the campus. But the university is being politicised by some faculty members who are trying to make it an RSS hub. They had invited a national leader of a Hindu outfit to launch its unit on the campus last month. These faculty members and students are creating fear among students who fear they will be suspended if they object to these activities. It all started after the present vice-chancellor took charge a year ago,” a student said, apprehending that the university will withhold his PhD if his identity is revealed.

A post-graduation student from Rajasthan claimed that several ABVP members have been allowed to stay on the campus despite completing their studies to spread Hindutva ideology.

However, ABVP campus president and RSS Swayam Sevak Narendra Choudhary said that around 40-50 students with faculty members gather every morning on the campus for healthy activities like physical exercises, yoga and pranayama and asserted that it is not an RSS Baithak.

However, another student doing PhD in Hindi, said, “We have no objection to yoga. But students perform RSS drills with bamboo sticks. This will disturb harmony,” he said, adding that students are being used as tools with an eye on the forthcoming elections.

Vice-chancellor Battu Satyanarayana rebutted the charges and said, “As long as my functioning is not disturbed, I will not interfere. Let the police take action if RSS is a banned outfit,” he said.

Registrar Basavaraj Donur said the university neither supports nor opposes any ideology. “RSS is not a banned outfit. A few people are bent on damaging the the university’s reputation,” he added.