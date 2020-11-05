Karnataka Biodiversity board bats for GI tag to 'Rajamudi' paddy, seeks to protect four hill stations

The Karnataka Biodiversity Board on Thursday decided to recommend geographical indication tag for two varieties of paddy, including 'Rajamudi', develop seven fish sanctuaries, and also recognise four hills as state heritage sites.

Recommendation will be made for geographical indication (GI) tag for two varieties of paddy -- Kaggabhatta in Kumta, Rajamudi from Hassan - and 'Kare Eeshadu', a variety of mango from Ankola. Previously, the Karnataka Agricultural Price Commission had worked for getting a GI tag for Rajamudi, the rice patronised by the royal family of Mysuru, hoping to build a brand for the rice grown in the old Mysuru region.

The decisions were made at the Board meeting on Thursday where officials decided to work with the Fisheries Department to open aquatic sanctuaries at seven strategic places with rich diversity of fish in Karnataka. This is in addition to the eight fish sanctuaries already declared.

The board decided to declare the Adinarayanaswamy Hill in Chikkaballapur District's Gudibande Taluk as a state heritage site in recognition of its forests. The Mahimaranga Hill in Nelamangala, Antaragange Hill in Kolar will also get the same treatment. The board will also recommend that the Shakunagiri Hill in Chikmagalur be added to the nearby Hogrekan Giri Biodiversity Heritage.

Urumbi, an area on the banks of Kumaradhara river in Dakshina Kannada district, has been recognised as a biodiversity hotspot and a declaration in this regard will be made soon.

The Mundige lake at Sonda village in Sirsi taluk (Uttara Kannada) district, which has been recognised as a host for herons.

Speaking to DH, Chairman of the Board Anant Hegde Ashisara said funds are required for management and protection of the natural heritage sites. Natural heritage sites play a huge role in local environments and recognising their value will help in mobilising funds.